Gene and guest co-host J. Randall Murphy present Canadian UFO researcher Chris Rutkowski to talk about a new book about a classic UFO encounter that he wrote with Stan Michalak, “When They Appeared — Falcon Lake 1967: The inside story of a close encounter.” Just what really happened? Did a UFO land and cause thermal and/or radiation injuries to the lone witness? Chris Rutkowski, BSc, MEd, is a Canadian science writer and educator, with a background in astronomy but with a passion for teaching science concepts to children and adults. Since the mid-1970s, he also has been studying reports of UFOs and writing about his investigations and research.