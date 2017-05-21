« previous next »
The Paracast — May 21, 2017

The Paracast — May 21, 2017
May 19, 2017, 09:12:50 PM
Gene and guest co-host Randall Murphy present a return visit from Walter Bosley. He’s an author, blogger, former AFOSI agent and a former FBI counterintelligence specialist. He has researched mass shootings, breakaway civilizations, lost civilizations and more. On this episode, Walter will discuss one of his books, “Shimmering Light: Lost In An MKULTRA House of Anu.” You’ll learn about his father’s bizarre story involving Roswell and a 1958 UFO retrieval operation in Arizona — and the curious role Operation Paperclip and the subsequent CIA MKULTRA mind control program may have played behind the scenes. Walter will also cover some of the mysteries of Antarctica.


