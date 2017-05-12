We feature tech columnist Rob Griffiths. Rob will introduce you to the fascinating world of the “Hackintosh,” the process of installing macOS on a generic home-built PC. He made the decision to build one because Apple isn’t selling the Mac of his dreams, which in this case means a personal computer capable of stellar gaming performance. He goes through the process of selecting the parts he needed for the project, assembling them, and consulting a number of online resources on how to “induce” macOS to install on these computers, along with the lengthy process of troubleshooting glitches and somehow making things run reliably. Rob will also discuss the types of computers he hopes Apple will build in the coming months now that the company has made a renewed commitment to the Mac platform.



You’ll also hear from outspoken columnist/podcaster Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy.” In his quest to replace his aging Mac mini, Kirk also opted to build a Hackintosh, and he explains the reasons for his choices, and the assembly process. You’ll also hear about the Apple Watch and how it works as the hub of the company’s fitness platform. What about reliably measuring your heartbeat to make sure everything is OK? How can it expand to better monitor your physical condition?