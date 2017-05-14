There’s rarely a time when there’s not a recent book from Nick Redfern to talk about. As much as we want to avoid bringing up Roswell, Nick has reopened the subject in a big way with “The Roswell UFO Conspiracy: Exposing a Shocking And Sinister Secret.” It’s the long-awaited sequel to one of his previous thought-provoking volumes, “Body Snatchers in the Desert: The Horrible Truth at the Heart of the Roswell Story” In short, Nick says that the reports of wrecked flying saucers and dead aliens in Roswell were actually cover stories to hide “the far more disturbing picture of what really happened…” It’s a fascinating journey into what may have occurred in the years after World War II, and how the truth has been buried all these years.