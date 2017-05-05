On this week’s all-star episode, we feature Adam Engst, of TidBITS. He’ll talk about the recent sale of Take Control Books to prolific author Joe Kissell. What does Adam and his wife Tanya do for an encore? He’ll also talk about Apple’s March 2017 quarterly sales, particularly the results of the iPhone and the Mac. You’ll also hear comparisons with Microsoft’s Surface, and the new Surface Laptop, which is designed to compete with Apple and Google in the educational market. And what about reports of growing Apple Watch sales? Has Apple been able to make it a gadget that you’ll really love once you have a chance to use it?



You’ll also hear from outspoken commentator and podcaster Peter Cohen. In talking about Apple’s financials, Peter will explain why the company “doesn’t get the cloud.” He’ll cover ongoing problems with reliability and integration, and what Apple might do to resolve the problem. The discussion moves into backups, featuring Apple’s Time Machine, which has been standard issue on Macs since 2008. Is it the ideal backup solution? What about clone backups and offside cloud storage? Peter will also explain why Time Machine must soon change because of the expected release of a final version of the Apple File System (APFS), perhaps with the next macOS. It’s also available on iOS 10.3. He’ll also talk about Microsoft’s Surface Laptop and how it will fare against Google Chromebooks, which are becoming more popular at school systems in the U.S.