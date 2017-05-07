« previous next »
The Paracast — May 7, 2017
« on: May 05, 2017, 08:35:13 PM »
We’ve asked the question: Where are the young paranormal researchers, the next generation of people to take over after our generation passes on? Then we heard from Colin Schneider, a 16-year-old cryptozoologist from Ohio, who appears in a live Internet radio show as “The Crypto-Kid.” Colin says,” I have researched extensively include folklore of dwarves around the world; connections between fairy lore and cryptids; cryptid attacks of livestock; and Ohio Dogman reports.” After you listen to this brilliant young man on this fascinating episode, you’ll feel reassured that these fields of study are in good hands.


