We feature author/editor Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles. After discussing the 27th anniversary of TidBITS, Gene and Josh talk about the controversial moves from ride-sharing giant Uber and the prospects for its main rival, Lyft. Gene provides personal experiences with both, but will Uber’s plans to add self-driving vehicles someday put their human riders out of work? What about Apple’s promised commitment to professional users, with assurances that a new Mac Pro is being developed, and that they will continue to improve Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X?



In an encore presentation, you’ll take a romp through the world of social networks with Cella Lao Rousseau, a reporter with iMore. During this segment, Cella will talk about the Snapchat IPO, its impact, and how the network plans to leverage its large user base to earn money.The discussion moves to profiles of the most popular social networks and how they meet the needs of their members. Snapchat’s unique slant is to allow you to send photos and videos that self-destruct shortly after they are viewed. The discussion includes Facebook, which Gene says has become too bloated for him except for the Messenger app, which he uses regularly because most of his contacts are on the service. Has Twitter outlived its usefulness despite becoming the medium of choice for high-profile people, such as the President of the United States, to make announcements? What about WhatsApp, Instagram, Mashable and Reddit? What happened to one of the original social networks, MySpace?