The Paracast -- April 16, 2017
« on: April 14, 2017, 08:11:51 PM »
Gene and Chris present long-time researcher Stan Gordon, who tells us that he had a busy 2016 investigating sightings of UFOs, Bigfoot and Crypids in Pennsylvania. Says Stan: “Since I began researching and documenting such oddities from across Pennsylvania in 1959 as a curious ten year old boy, many thousands of mysterious incidents have continued to be reported, and such cases occur annually.” He maintains that, “UFO sightings and other strange encounters reported each year that can’t be so easily dismissed,” and you’ll hear about some of the most compelling anomalous reports during this episode.
