We feature outspoken commentator John Martellaro, Senior Editor, Analysis & Reviews for The Mac Observer, who joins Gene in a fascinating discussion about Apple’s promise of major updates for the Mac Pro and the iMac. And were there really seven reasons for Apple to discontinue the Mac Pro before they decided to move forward? What about the fate of the smallest iPad, the iPad mini, and have sales of that model been mostly cannibalized by such models as the iPhone 7 Plus? John also explains why you will be told what to think about Apple, and he will list the “very cool things” he loves about his Apple Watch.



You’ll also hear from columnist Rob Pegoraro, who writes for Yahoo Tech, USA Today and Wirecutter. He’ll discuss expectations about the next Mac Pro, the next iMac and maybe even a forthcoming Mac mini refresh. And why is Rob thinking about replacing his aging MacBook Air with a Windows notebook? The discussion moves to Comcast’s new wireless phone service and why it will only be available to people who use the company’s broadband Internet. What about the lack of competition among Internet services in the U.S.? What about the fate of online privacy in light of a recent law passed by Congress? Is net neutrality next on the chopping block?