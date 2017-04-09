Author and radio host Paul Eno returns to The Paracast to talk about his “unified field theory” for paranormal events. Is it possible that UFOs, ghosts, Bigfoot and other phenomena are all part of our multiverse? How does this view compare with the traditional view of space visitors, missing links and life after death? Paul — and his son Ben — are co-hosts of the Behind the Paranormal radio show. They are also co-authors of a book based on their radio show studies, also called “Behind the Paranormal: Everything You Know is Wrong.” Is it? Paul will ask some thought-provoking questions about the paranormal that cry out for logical solutions.