Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
News:
Back To GCNLive.com
Main
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
The Dr. Katherine Albrecht Show
»
Sue Microsoft for Windows 10 installation and WIN
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Sue Microsoft for Windows 10 installation and WIN (Read 6489 times)
Archivist
Newbie
Posts: 13
Karma: +1/-0
Sue Microsoft for Windows 10 installation and WIN
«
on:
July 07, 2016, 04:07:31 PM »
Katherine's guest is Teri Goldstein who became furious when Microsoft "upgraded" her to Windows 10. She sued for damages for this and won.
Listen to see how she did it.
tittiger
Newbie
Posts: 13
Karma: +5/-1
Re: Sue Microsoft for Windows 10 installation and WIN
«
Reply #1 on:
May 25, 2017, 07:00:16 PM »
Does anyone know if Katherine is allright?
Her email at spychips has been bouncing for 2 weeks now....
TIA
Joe
BraveNewWhirled
Full Member
Posts: 124
Karma: +15/-6
Re: Sue Microsoft for Windows 10 installation and WIN
«
Reply #2 on:
May 25, 2017, 08:17:15 PM »
She has been running repeats for a long time now. I emailed her a few months ago and it didn't bounce but I got no reply. Not that she replies to everything, of course. I do hope she's alright.
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
The Dr. Katherine Albrecht Show
»
Sue Microsoft for Windows 10 installation and WIN
SMF 2.0.8
|
SMF © 2014
,
Simple Machines
SMFAds
for
Free Forums
Simple Audio Video Embedder
BR Finale
2011 by,
Crip