Sue Microsoft for Windows 10 installation and WIN

Sue Microsoft for Windows 10 installation and WIN
« on: July 07, 2016, 04:07:31 PM »
Katherine's guest is Teri Goldstein who became furious when Microsoft "upgraded" her to Windows 10.  She sued for damages for this and won.

Listen to see how she did it.


Re: Sue Microsoft for Windows 10 installation and WIN
« Reply #1 on: May 25, 2017, 07:00:16 PM »
Does anyone know if Katherine is allright?

Her email at spychips has been bouncing for 2 weeks now....

TIA
Joe

Re: Sue Microsoft for Windows 10 installation and WIN
« Reply #2 on: May 25, 2017, 08:17:15 PM »
She has been running repeats for a long time now. I emailed her a few months ago and it didn't bounce but I got no reply. Not that she replies to everything, of course. I do hope she's alright.
