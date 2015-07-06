Please
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
Building America
(Moderator:
HomeTalkUSA
) »
American made product
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: American made product (Read 14185 times)
sonofagun
Full Member
Posts: 100
Karma: +15/-27
American made product
«
on:
July 06, 2015, 09:59:54 AM
I have (make) one if anyone's interested - $175 + S & H
plus another product I can't keep up with the demand for (need help - job offering!)!
«
Last Edit: July 07, 2015, 09:14:10 AM by sonofagun
»
JB from Missouri
Jr. Member
Posts: 72
Karma: +14/-2
Re: American made product
«
Reply #1 on:
July 08, 2015, 10:23:12 AM
What are your constraints??? 620-515-5165 Johnny B from Missouri
We are building communities of informed leaders in an attempt to regain our position as one of the Lights of the world.
sonofagun
Full Member
Posts: 100
Karma: +15/-27
Re: American made product
«
Reply #2 on:
July 13, 2015, 05:22:37 PM
One constraint is that no one and also no so-called "business help" sources give a damn about REALLY helping a small business.
Kinda like TALK radio - it's all TALK and not much else!
«
Last Edit: July 14, 2015, 02:50:47 PM by sonofagun
»
JB from Missouri
Jr. Member
Posts: 72
Karma: +14/-2
Re: American made product
«
Reply #3 on:
September 24, 2015, 09:10:02 AM
Not a sure bet but, there could be an opportunity at this number 313 772 3969 Ruben
We are building communities of informed leaders in an attempt to regain our position as one of the Lights of the world.
sonofagun
Full Member
Posts: 100
Karma: +15/-27
Re: American made product
«
Reply #4 on:
June 30, 2016, 05:26:25 PM
Tell me more by private message
sonofagun
Full Member
Posts: 100
Karma: +15/-27
Re: American made product
«
Reply #5 on:
February 18, 2017, 08:28:34 AM
Yup - not any help here!
GCNLive Community
Re: American made product
«
Reply #5 on:
February 18, 2017, 08:28:34 AM »
sonofagun
Full Member
Posts: 100
Karma: +15/-27
Re: American made product
«
Reply #6 on:
October 09, 2017, 09:49:13 AM
I still have the products and am looking for help or partners. Incredible that no one responds. Soliciting help finding business help or partner(s).
«
Last Edit: October 10, 2017, 10:16:15 AM by sonofagun
»
